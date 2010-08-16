ジャンル別検索
ツイッター情報梅原大吾（73,789 followers）
Twitter-ID：@daigothebeast
Twitter開始：2010/8/16
ツイート数：614
自己紹介
Official English Twitter of Daigo 'The Beast' Umehara. Partnerships with @redbullESPORTS @Twitch @hyperx 日本語公式ツィッターは→@daigothebeastJP → プロフィール（有名人誕生日検索）
最近のつぶやき
daigothebeast：RT @WoolfyNZ: @daigothebeast Nice https://t.co/HRPXEFYoYe
1/27 08:33:30
daigothebeast：RT @PVPLive: .@beas_tv provides an English recap of @daigothebeast's presentation at Keio Universityhttps://t.co/FzK2WMbfgo https://t.co/…
1/27 07:07:14
daigothebeast：Thank you! https://t.co/V9xOHRXVYs
1/27 07:06:52
daigothebeast：Donation Colosseum continues, 1/27 3am PST/8pm JST. https://t.co/TpKOeOmi1F
1/27 07:03:59
daigothebeast：Hm. https://t.co/5JETCmyfF1
1/25 10:09:23
daigothebeast：RT @jiyunaJP: Uploading my interpretation of Daigo's Lecture on Youtube. Really great message; wish I could convey it better. - https://t.c…
1/25 10:01:10
daigothebeast：#BeasTV Archive - 1/21 Donation Colosseum Qualifier! Featuring Fuudo and Itazan - https://t.co/XYVSmky21c
1/25 07:13:51
daigothebeast：Any guesses? https://t.co/kbj3sSwy3F
1/24 08:38:26
daigothebeast：RT @beas_tv: BeasTV! １月２１日（土）１PM JST. ドネーションコロシアム第4回予選；Round 4 Qualifier of Donation Colosseum! S2 Zangief!?ゲスト：Fuudo, Itazanhttps://t.c…
1/21 09:09:08
daigothebeast：RT @waypoint: Why Street Fighter endures: Community https://t.co/zv7uerJe4U https://t.co/zS54o1zspq
1/21 08:44:58
daigothebeast：“Japan’s Got Talent!” If you missed our karaoke stream, you can watch the archive here: https://t.co/50OFQTshPD
1/18 04:40:25
daigothebeast：Ultra SFII coming to Switch! https://t.co/KbFfwJfSnvWhat do you guys think about it?
1/14 05:07:48
daigothebeast：Reminder: Karaoke Tournament tonight at 8pm PST! #BeasTV https://t.co/MpXCx9ngAZ
1/14 04:49:33
daigothebeast：We’ll be streaming a karaoke tournament on 1/14 at 1pm JST (1/13, 8pm PST). A rare opportunity, please watch live!… https://t.co/orKBKepeiE
1/12 09:52:33
daigothebeast：RT @beas_tv: BeasTV! １月１４日（土）カラオケ大会：観覧応募！Spectator form for our upcoming Karaoke Event at Red Bull Hall!https://t.co/y51ifqkLJw https://t…
1/11 13:42:44
daigothebeast：Donation Colosseum continues this week on #BeasTV. Catch Crusher(Birdie) vs Moke(Rashid) on 1/12, 9pm JST (4am PST)… https://t.co/lrcbXHrsDW
1/11 04:15:23
daigothebeast：BeasTV Archives→ https://t.co/S7F3he2oFb
1/04 05:53:18
daigothebeast：BeasTV Archive - 11/10 - Ryu Experiment Lab (Part 3)! Enter Tokido! - https://t.co/BwP5KF4J1Z
1/04 05:52:50
daigothebeast：But now I’ve settled into all the big changes 2016 brought, & am motivated to work harder than ever as a player moving forward. -Daigo (5/5)
1/01 04:36:31
daigothebeast：@daigothebeast I think my performance at Capcom Cup this year was about what I expected, given my current skill level with the game. (4/5)
1/01 04:36:15
daigothebeast：I’ve come away newly energized to work even harder in the new year and beyond. (3/5)
1/01 04:36:01
daigothebeast：My travels overseas were great fun and a little exhausting, but mainly I was struck by how much this industry has matured. (2/5)
1/01 04:35:48
daigothebeast：2016 has been a year of big changes. Acquiring a new sponsor and taking up streaming required new efforts on my part. (1/5)
1/01 04:35:36
daigothebeast：RT @beas_tv: BeasTV! 1月２日（月曜日）1PM JST!ドネーションコロシアムオンライン予選＋本戦はまちゃぼーvsクラッシャーウメハラが語る「調整とは」も！Daigo's Donation Colosseum begins 1/2!ゲスト:ウメハラ、…
12/31 00:50:21
daigothebeast：I talked to @bahnism from @PVPLive about #StreetFighterV Season 2. Check out the interview.https://t.co/FBvqMnV59H
12/30 01:24:09
